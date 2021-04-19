EQS Group-News: Swiss Re Ltd
Zurich, 19 April 2021 - Swiss Re today published the 2020 Financial Condition Report for the Swiss Re Group and regulated re/insurance legal entities domiciled in Switzerland for the reporting period ended 31 December 2020.
The report contains information on the Swiss Solvency Test (SST) and the financial condition of the Swiss Re Group and the Swiss-regulated re/insurance entities Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions Ltd, Swiss Re Nexus Reinsurance Company Ltd (formerly Swiss Re Life Capital Reinsurance Ltd), Swiss Re International SE, Luxembourg (Zurich branch) and iptiQ EMEA P&C S.A. Luxembourg (Zurich branch). The public disclosure of this report is a regulatory requirement pursuant to FINMA Circular 2016/2 Disclosure - insurers.
The 2020 Financial Condition Report is available for download on Swiss Re's website under: swissre.com/FCR2020.
