Regional healthcare actor in Southern Germany with excellent care reputation

Expected revenue c.€10 million in 2021 with strong growth perspectives

Ambulatory healthcare activities with a focus on intensive care: 3 intensive community care centres and 1 non intensive care Intensive 1:1 24/7 specialised care at home or in senior residences Ambulatory medical care for over 100 clients Specialisation in respiratory care

Internal training programme for care professionals

Korian (Paris:KORI), the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people, has acquired Intensivpflegedienst Lebenswert GmbH (IPDL), a leading German intensive care company currently implanted in southern Germany (Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria).

IPDL offers 'gold standard' care (as recognised by MDK) through intensive one to one care in the homes of the patients, four community care centres, three of which dedicated to intensive care and ambulatory care for over 100 clients. The company is specialised notably in respiratory care and has developed its own training school in respiratory care that trains more than 300 care staff per year.

IPDL is implanted in Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria regions and has seen continuous growth. The market of intensive care represents c.€4.5bn in Germany and has been growing at over 5% p.a. and the growth of community care is expected to grow at around 7% p.a.

This acquisition supports the Group's ambulatory care strategy in Germany and the increase of specialised medical care that we are deploying across its geographies.

IPDL was founded in 2009 by Rudolf Wiedmann, who will continue to run this activity within Korian Germany.

"We are very pleased to welcome IPDL into Korian Germany," commented Arno Schwalie, "we have strong ambitions for the ambulatory care market in Germany and IPDL is an excellent fit for the Group, their expertise in intensive care and in particular respiratory care will enrich our offering and enable us to provide an enlarged range of services."

About Korian

Korian, the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people. www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006

Euronext ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP

