EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holding as at 31 March 2021
PR Newswire
London, April 16
EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 MARCH 2021
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
| % of
Net Assets
|Equity investments
|1
|Unilever
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|3.2
|2
|Vodafone
|Communication Services
|United Kingdom
|3.2
|3
|Tesco
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|3.1
|4
|Orange
|Communication Services
|France
|3.0
|5
|ENI
|Energy
|Italy
|3.0
|6
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
|2.9
|7
|AstraZeneca
|Health Care
|United Kingdom
|2.9
|8
|Total
|Energy
|France
|2.8
|9
|Roche *
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.8
|10
|Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|Financials
|Japan
|2.5
|11
|Sony
|Consumer Discretionary
|Japan
|2.5
|12
|Samsung Electronics
|Information Technology
|South Korea
|2.4
|13
|BMW
|Consumer Discretionary
|Germany
|2.3
|14
|Astellas Pharma
|Health Care
|Japan
|2.3
|15
|Verizon Communications
|Communication Services
|United States
|2.2
|16
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.2
|17
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|2.2
|18
|Singapore Telecommunications
|Communication Services
|Singapore
|2.2
|19
|Nokia
|Information Technology
|Finland
|2.2
|20
|Fresenius Medical Care
|Health Care
|Germany
|2.1
|21
|Daiwa House Industry
|Real Estate
|Japan
|2.1
|22
|Taiwan Semiconductor ADR
|Information Technology
|Taiwan
|2.1
|23
|Antofagasta
|Materials
|United Kingdom
|2.0
|24
|Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H
|Health Care
|China
|2.0
|25
|Panasonic
|Consumer Discretionary
|Japan
|1.9
|26
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|1.9
|27
|Credicorp
|Financials
|Peru
|1.7
|28
|Comsys
|Industrials
|Japan
|1.0
|29
|Ship Healthcare
|Health Care
|Japan
|0.8
|30
|Raito Kogyo
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.7
|31
|TBS
|Communication Services
|Japan
|0.7
|32
|Mirait
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.7
|33
|Meitec
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.7
|34
|Kyowa Exeo
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.7
|35
|Totetsu Kogyo
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.6
|Total equity investments
|71.6
|Fixed income investments
|1
|US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.125% 15 July 2030
|4.5
|2
|US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.25% 15 February 2050
|4.1
|Total fixed income investments
|8.6
|Cash and other net assets
|19.8
|Net assets
|100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|31 March 2021
|% of Net Assets
|Europe ex UK
|27.4
|Japan
|17.4
|United Kingdom
|14.3
|Asia Pacific ex Japan
|8.6
|Americas
|3.9
|Fixed Income
|8.6
|Cash and other net assets
|19.8
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|31 March 2021
|% of Net Assets
|Health Care
|17.3
|Communication Services
|11.4
|Financials
|8.9
|Consumer Discretionary
|6.8
|Information Technology
|6.6
|Consumer Staples
|6.3
|Energy
|5.8
|Industrials
|4.5
|Real Estate
|2.1
|Materials
|2.0
|Fixed Income
|8.6
|Cash and other net assets
|19.8
|100.0
Totals may not add due to rounding
As at 31 March 2021, the net assets of the Company were £116,057,000.
19 April 2021
The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF
