EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holding as at 31 March 2021

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 MARCH 2021

Rank Company Sector Country % of

Net Assets Equity investments 1 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 3.2 2 Vodafone Communication Services United Kingdom 3.2 3 Tesco Consumer Staples United Kingdom 3.1 4 Orange Communication Services France 3.0 5 ENI Energy Italy 3.0 6 ING Financials Netherlands 2.9 7 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 2.9 8 Total Energy France 2.8 9 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 2.8 10 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.5 11 Sony Consumer Discretionary Japan 2.5 12 Samsung Electronics Information Technology South Korea 2.4 13 BMW Consumer Discretionary Germany 2.3 14 Astellas Pharma Health Care Japan 2.3 15 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 2.2 16 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 2.2 17 Sanofi Health Care France 2.2 18 Singapore Telecommunications Communication Services Singapore 2.2 19 Nokia Information Technology Finland 2.2 20 Fresenius Medical Care Health Care Germany 2.1 21 Daiwa House Industry Real Estate Japan 2.1 22 Taiwan Semiconductor ADR Information Technology Taiwan 2.1 23 Antofagasta Materials United Kingdom 2.0 24 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H Health Care China 2.0 25 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 1.9 26 Commerzbank Financials Germany 1.9 27 Credicorp Financials Peru 1.7 28 Comsys Industrials Japan 1.0 29 Ship Healthcare Health Care Japan 0.8 30 Raito Kogyo Industrials Japan 0.7 31 TBS Communication Services Japan 0.7 32 Mirait Industrials Japan 0.7 33 Meitec Industrials Japan 0.7 34 Kyowa Exeo Industrials Japan 0.7 35 Totetsu Kogyo Industrials Japan 0.6 Total equity investments 71.6 Fixed income investments 1 US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.125% 15 July 2030 4.5 2 US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.25% 15 February 2050 4.1 Total fixed income investments 8.6 Cash and other net assets 19.8 Net assets 100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 March 2021 % of Net Assets Europe ex UK 27.4 Japan 17.4 United Kingdom 14.3 Asia Pacific ex Japan 8.6 Americas 3.9 Fixed Income 8.6 Cash and other net assets 19.8 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 March 2021 % of Net Assets Health Care 17.3 Communication Services 11.4 Financials 8.9 Consumer Discretionary 6.8 Information Technology 6.6 Consumer Staples 6.3 Energy 5.8 Industrials 4.5 Real Estate 2.1 Materials 2.0 Fixed Income 8.6 Cash and other net assets 19.8 100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 31 March 2021, the net assets of the Company were £116,057,000.

19 April 2021

The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

