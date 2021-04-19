Anzeige
PR Newswire
19.04.2021
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holding as at 31 March 2021

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holding as at 31 March 2021

PR Newswire

London, April 16

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 MARCH 2021

RankCompanySectorCountry % of
Net Assets
Equity investments
1UnileverConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom 3.2
2VodafoneCommunication ServicesUnited Kingdom 3.2
3TescoConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom 3.1
4OrangeCommunication ServicesFrance 3.0
5ENIEnergyItaly 3.0
6INGFinancialsNetherlands 2.9
7AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom 2.9
8TotalEnergyFrance 2.8
9Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 2.8
10Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan 2.5
11SonyConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 2.5
12Samsung ElectronicsInformation TechnologySouth Korea 2.4
13BMWConsumer DiscretionaryGermany 2.3
14Astellas PharmaHealth CareJapan 2.3
15Verizon CommunicationsCommunication ServicesUnited States 2.2
16NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 2.2
17SanofiHealth CareFrance 2.2
18Singapore TelecommunicationsCommunication ServicesSingapore 2.2
19NokiaInformation TechnologyFinland 2.2
20Fresenius Medical CareHealth CareGermany 2.1
21Daiwa House IndustryReal EstateJapan 2.1
22Taiwan Semiconductor ADRInformation TechnologyTaiwan 2.1
23AntofagastaMaterialsUnited Kingdom 2.0
24Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical HHealth CareChina 2.0
25PanasonicConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 1.9
26CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 1.9
27CredicorpFinancialsPeru 1.7
28ComsysIndustrialsJapan 1.0
29Ship HealthcareHealth CareJapan 0.8
30Raito KogyoIndustrialsJapan 0.7
31TBSCommunication ServicesJapan 0.7
32MiraitIndustrialsJapan 0.7
33MeitecIndustrialsJapan 0.7
34Kyowa ExeoIndustrialsJapan 0.7
35Totetsu KogyoIndustrialsJapan 0.6
Total equity investments71.6
Fixed income investments
1US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.125% 15 July 20304.5
2US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.25% 15 February 20504.1
Total fixed income investments8.6
Cash and other net assets19.8
Net assets100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 March 2021% of Net Assets
Europe ex UK27.4
Japan17.4
United Kingdom14.3
Asia Pacific ex Japan8.6
Americas3.9
Fixed Income8.6
Cash and other net assets19.8
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 March 2021 % of Net Assets
Health Care17.3
Communication Services11.4
Financials8.9
Consumer Discretionary6.8
Information Technology6.6
Consumer Staples6.3
Energy5.8
Industrials4.5
Real Estate2.1
Materials2.0
Fixed Income8.6
Cash and other net assets19.8
100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 31 March 2021, the net assets of the Company were £116,057,000.

19 April 2021

The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF

© 2021 PR Newswire
