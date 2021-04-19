Startup Giants Plc - Share Subscription and Related Information

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of EUROPE OF 16 April 2014 on market abuse as it forms part of retained EU law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the "MArket Abuse Regulation"). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THE INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

STARTUP GIANTS PLC

("Startup Giants" or the "Company"; EPIC: "SUG" on AQSE)

Details of Share Subscription and Related Information

Startup Giants is pleased to announce that it has placed 223,178 new ordinary shares of five pence each at a price of £0.85 (eighty-five pence) each for cash ("Subscription Shares") to raise approximately £190,000 (one hundred and ninety thousand pounds) before expenses. Additionally, the Company has issued 14,713 new ordinary shares ("Fee Shares") at the same price in satisfaction of consultancy services received.

Application will be made to Aquis Stock Exchange to admit the aggregate of 237,891 Subscription Shares and Fee Shares to trading on AQSE Growth Market; this is anticipated to occur on about Thursday, 22ndApril 2021. Allottees' CREST accounts are also expected to be credited on 22ndApril 2021 and definitive share certificates to be posted within one week of that date.

Jeb Buckler,

Director and Chief Executive Officer,

Startup Giants PLC,

19thApril 2021

Enquiries :

Startup Giants PLC

Jeb Buckler; jeb@startupgiants.com; +44 747 794 9933

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited

Graham Atthill-Beck: +44 7506 43 41 07; Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk

Brinsley Holman: +44 7776 30 22 28; Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk