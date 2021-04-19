

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee slipped against the U.S. dollar in the morning session on Monday, as soaring Covid-19 cases and reimposition of restrictions sparked worries about the economic recovery.



As India's daily tally of Covid-19 infections hit records, experts say that localized lockdowns will hurt the economic recovery from the pandemic.



The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slipped 1,199 points, or 2.46 percent, to 47,632, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 356 points, or 2.44 percent, at 14,261.



The Indian rupee fell to a 4-day low of 74.95 against the greenback from Friday's close of 74.48. Next key support for the rupee is seen around the 76.00 region.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de