Link Global Technologies Inc.: Link Global Technologies Arranges $1,500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2021 / LINK GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE:LNK)(FRA:LGT)(OTC PINK:LGLOF) ("LINK" or the "Company"), an innovative power and infrastructure solutions provider for Bitcoin mining and data hosting operations, is pleased to pleased to announcethe arrangement of a private placement of units of the Company with certain directors and other investors of the Company for aggregate proceeds of $1,500,000 at $0.80 per unit (the "Private Placement" or "Offering"). Each unit issued under the private placement consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $1.25 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for general working capital purposes.

All securities issued in connection with the financing will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the closing of the financing and the debt settlement, as applicable.

This offering has an anticipated closing date of April 23, 2021.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the closing of the Offering. Completion of the Offering is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange"). Any participation by insiders in the Offering will constitute a related party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") but is expected to be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101. The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the Offering in accordance with applicable laws.

None of the securities sold in connection with the Offering and the Financing will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Link Global Technologies Inc.

Link is engaged in providing infrastructure and operating expertise for digital mining and data hosting operations. Link's objectives include locating and securing, for lease and option to purchase, properties with access to low-cost, reliable power, and deploying this low-cost power to conduct digital mining and supply clean energy and infrastructure for other data-hosting services.

On behalf of Link Global Technologies Inc.

Stephen Jenkins

Chief Executive Officer & Director

For more information, visit http://linkglobal.io/ or contact:

Steve Jenkins

stephen@linkglobal.io

+1-877-770-6545

For investor information, please contact:

Omar Diaz

Investor Relations Manager

omar@linkglobal.io

604-551-2950

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION. This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "forecast", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", "could", "should" or "might" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include, but are not limited, to: statements with respect to the Agreement and the terms and potential benefits thereof; that the parties will enter into the definitive partnership agreement and the terms thereof, including the timeline for same; that Link's significant expertise in international projects and government relationships will assist the development of these projects; and that the initiatives are slated to begin implementation in fiscal 2021. Forward-looking statements made in this news release relate to: the Company's intent to obtain and close the Offering on the proposed terms outlined in this news release; the intended use of the net proceeds from the Offering; and other matters relating to the Company's business plans. All such forward-looking statements are based on factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including assumptions based on historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Since forward-looking statements relate to future events and conditions, by their very nature they require making assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The Company cautions that although it is believed that the assumptions are reasonable in the circumstances, these risks and uncertainties give rise to the possibility that actual results may differ materially from the expectations set out in the forward-looking statements. In the case of the Company, these risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors include, without limitation: that the parties may not enter into a definitive partnership agreement at all or on the terms announced; that actual results from the partnership may differ materially from the parties' expectations; those set out in the Company's most recent MD&A, fluctuations in the price of electricity, fluctuations in the price of digital currencies/Bitcoin, the future potential halving of Bitcoin, increases in the network difficulty rate and price of digital currencies/Bitcoin, negative changes in the level of digital currency/Bitcoin rewards per block, the securing of economic rates for the purchase of power, the opportunities for acquiring digital currency mining hardware, unanticipated changes in laws, regulations or other industry standards affecting the business of the Company, reliance on key management personnel, the Company's ability to implement its business plan, litigation risk, stock price volatility, the effects of general economic and other factors beyond the control of the Company, and other matters that may occur in the future. Given these risks, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date hereof. Other than as specifically required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

