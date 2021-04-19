DJ Lyxor MSCI Taiwan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Taiwan UCITS ETF - Acc (TWND LN) Lyxor MSCI Taiwan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Apr-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Taiwan UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 16-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 24.7008 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3033931 CODE: TWND LN ISIN: LU1900066033 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066033 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TWND LN Sequence No.: 99853 EQS News ID: 1186101 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186101&application_name=news

