Lyxor MSCI Malaysia UCITS ETF - Acc (MALU LN) Lyxor MSCI Malaysia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Apr-2021 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Malaysia UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 16-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 13.2586 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 965031 CODE: MALU LN ISIN: LU1901001542 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1901001542 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MALU LN Sequence No.: 99870

