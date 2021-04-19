DJ Lyxor Core Morningstar UK NT (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core Morningstar UK NT (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUK LN) Lyxor Core Morningstar UK NT (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Apr-2021 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core Morningstar UK NT (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 16-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.2696 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10702414 CODE: LCUK LN ISIN: LU1781541096 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541096 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUK LN Sequence No.: 99830 EQS News ID: 1186078 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 19, 2021 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)