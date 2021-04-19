DJ Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc (L100 LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Apr-2021 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 16-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.6771 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 42310199 CODE: L100 LN ISIN: LU1650492173 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1650492173 Category Code: NAV TIDM: L100 LN Sequence No.: 99820 EQS News ID: 1186068 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186068&application_name=news

