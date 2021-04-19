DJ Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc (FEDG LN) Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Apr-2021 / 09:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 16-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 105.5579 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 255000 CODE: FEDG LN ISIN: LU1233598447 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1233598447 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FEDG LN Sequence No.: 99791 EQS News ID: 1186039 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186039&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 19, 2021 03:22 ET (07:22 GMT)