DJ Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc (MSEU LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Apr-2021 / 09:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc DEALING DATE: 16-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 174.3921 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 234948 CODE: MSEU LN ISIN: FR0012399806 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0012399806 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSEU LN Sequence No.: 99764

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 19, 2021 03:23 ET (07:23 GMT)