DJ Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR (JPNU LN) Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Apr-2021 / 09:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR DEALING DATE: 16-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 145.4569 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5703993 CODE: JPNU LN ISIN: FR0010245514 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010245514 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNU LN Sequence No.: 99742 EQS News ID: 1185990 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1185990&application_name=news

April 19, 2021 03:24 ET (07:24 GMT)