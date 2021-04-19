Additions strengthens leadership in the areas of Governance, Structuring and Investor Relations

Altica Partners, a leading Africa-focused investment firm that provides credit strategies to Impact and ESG conscious institutional investors announced today, the appointment of Andrew Ofori as a Partner of the firm and a member of its investment committee. Andrew will lead Private Credit investments and expand the firm's strategies targeting fast growing businesses in Africa.

Prior to Altica Partners, Andrew worked at Standard Chartered as the MEA Head of Structured Credit and Head of Private Side Structuring, where he led structured financings, Private debt and Derivative funding transactions. He was previously at Goldman Sachs, in Emerging Market Financing and European Special Situations, where he led private capital investments and executed numerous private lending transactions.

"We are delighted to welcome Andrew who brings two decades experience in Emerging and Developed markets credit" said Ebele Okeke, Managing Partner and CEO. "I am excited to continue the partnership we began at Goldman Sachs and his expertise in structuring, monitoring and risk management of private credit portfolios will be invaluable at Altica Partners". Ofori will work on the flagship Africa Opportunities Fund targeting Senior, Mezzanine and Uni-tranche investments in high-growth businesses accelerating the pandemic recovery of Africa's private sector.

The firm also announced new members of its Senior Advisory Board:

Andrew Gamble, consultant and non-executive director. During a long career as a lawyer and partner at Hogan Lovells LLP, his roles included head of the Africa and international banking practices where he advised the Governments of Sierra Leone, Mozambique and Ethiopia on their World Bank debt reduction programmes, Nigeria on its Paris Club and London Club Debts, and Ghana on the issue of inflation index-linked government bonds. He sits on the board of Zenith Bank UK and is chairman of a Singaporean start-up focused on B2B between Asia and Africa. He was previously an independent board director of Afreximbank and sits on the Governing Council of the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System.

Nick Tims, founder of Kivu Capital, an African Advisory firm and former Managing Director at Investec Asset Management (now Ninety-One Plc). Nick brings 30 years of financial services experience and led Investec's capital raising in African private markets across Private Debt, Private Equity, Infrastructure Credit and Private Real Estate. He was previously Managing Director at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, as head of equity sales in London. He sits on the boards of three Africa-focused wildlife conservation organisations.

About Altica Partners

Altica Partners is a leading Africa-focused, multi-sector investment and advisory firm that invests in Public and Private Credit markets with differentiated strategies focused on generating returns with a focus on downside risk mitigation. Altica Risk Advisory commits intellectual and human capital to help companies grow and succeed in Africa by leveraging the firm's regional experience in structuring, deploying capital and risk management.

More information at alticapartners.com and on LinkedIn @AlticaPartners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210419005033/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations

Nicola Cuff

+44(0)207 019 9010

media@alticapartners.com