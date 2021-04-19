Ixaka Ltd, an integrated cell and gene therapy company focused on the natural power of the body to cure disease, today announces that Christian Hoyer Millar has joined the Company's Board as a Non-Executive Director.

Christian Hoyer Millar has extensive corporate experience across life sciences and biotech. He is the Founder and a current Director of both Chronos Therapeutics Limited and Sibelius Limited. Previously, up until 2020 Christian was also the Founder, Director and CEO of Oxford Biodynamics, an Oxford University spin out and world leader in 3D genomics, which went public on the AIM market in 2017.

Christian started his career at the Boston Consulting Group, working in both Europe and the US. Christian then moved to the UK holding company of the Dutch conglomerate Hoogovens, where he acted as Director for numerous subsidiaries. He moved on to become Vice President of Fox Pitt Kelton, supporting the mergers and acquisitions of US regional banks both in the UK and the US, before returning to run a venture capital firm in conjunction with Ensign Trust.

Christian will work closely with Ixaka's leadership team and other Board members to support company strategy and development of Ixaka's proprietary technologies concentrated multicell therapies and a targeted nanoparticle platform for in vivo gene delivery.

Joe Dupere, CEO at Ixaka, commented: "Christian is a great addition to our Board. His experience in building and leading multiple companies within the life sciences sector will be instrumental as we continue to shape our strategy and advance our multicell therapies and targeted nanoparticle platform through clinical development. I am excited to see what Christian will bring to Ixaka as we gear up for the next stage of our Company's growth."

Christian Hoyer Millar, newly appointed Non-Executive Director at Ixaka, added: "I am thrilled to be joining Ixaka's Board. Ixaka's novel science and combined offering of advanced cell therapies and its in vivo gene delivery technology show strong potential for a diverse set of indications across genetic, neurological and autoimmune diseases and oncology. I look forward to working with Joe and the rest of the team as we build on Ixaka's efforts so far and help progress the promising field of cell and gene therapy."

Christian read Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Lincoln College, Oxford.

About Ixaka

Ixaka is a cell and gene therapy company focused on using the natural powers of the body to cure disease.

Ixaka's proprietary technologies enhance the naturally therapeutic power of cells by increasing the presence of curative cells at the site of disease, or by directly modifying cells within the body to improve disease targeting and boost their restorative effect.

Ixaka's technologies concentrated multi-cell therapies and nanoparticle therapeutics demonstrate potential for the treatment of a broad range of serious diseases across oncology, cardiovascular, neurological and ocular diseases, and genetic disorders.

Ixaka has offices in London, UK with R&D and manufacturing operations in Seville, Spain and Paris, France and additional manufacturing capability in Frankfurt, Germany.

For more information, please visit www.ixaka.com

