CRISPR offerings to enhance NUVISAN's drug development service portfolio

ERS Genomics Limited, which was formed to provide broad access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property co-owned by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier, and NUVISAN Innovation Campus Berlin (ICB) GmbH, a fully integrated contract research service provider for drug discovery and early development programs, today announced a non-exclusive license agreement granting NUVISAN ICB access to ERS Genomics' CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio.

NUVISAN ICB originated from a spin-out of the major pharma R&D functions of BAYER, which were acquired by NUVISAN in 2020. With its fully functional capabilities and capacities to support the entire drug discovery value chain, NUVISAN ICB offers integrated programs from target discovery to the clinic, including lead discovery, medicinal chemistry, pharmacology, drug metabolism and investigational toxicology. NUVISAN ICB's growing list of new clients comprises top pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, as well as startups and venture capital groups.

ERS Genomics holds an exclusive worldwide license from co-founder and recent Nobel prize winner Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier to the foundational intellectual property covering CRISPR/Cas9 for use as a research platform.

Eric Rhodes, CEO of ERS Genomics, said: "We are pleased to provide NUVISAN ICB access to this Nobel Prize winning technology, further expanding the reach of the important gene editing tool and enhancing NUVISAN's portfolio of service offering to organizations in the field of drug development."

Hans Lindner, Managing Director of NUVISAN ICB, commented: "CRISPR/Cas9 is revolutionizing drug development, and we are very pleased to now be able to add this capability to our service portfolio. The inclusion of CRISPR gene editing enables us to continue to meet our clients' needs, to help us advance their drug discovery and early development programs from the target to the patient."

Financial details of the agreement are not disclosed.

