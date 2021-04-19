The PV plant-to be set up in the state of Gujarat for a private utility-will supply power for INR2.22/kWh for 25 years.From pv magazine India Adani Green Energy Limited has announced it has received a letter of award from private power utility Torrent Power to set up a 150 MWac grid-connected solar power project in Gujarat. The project was awarded to the Adani Renewable Energy Holding Fifteen Limited unit after a competitive-bidding power procurement tender by Torrent. The solar electricity will be supplied for INR2.22/kWh ($0.0297) for 25 years and the project is expected to be commissioned in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...