Researchers in Bangladesh have simulated a solar cell based on a copper bismuth oxide material, used as an absorber, with n-type cadmium sulfide (CdS) utilized as a buffer layer. In the experiment, the device achieved an efficiency of 26.0%, an open-circuit voltage of 0.97 V, a short-circuit current density of 31.61 milliampere per square centimeter, and a fill factor of 84.58%.Researchers at the Pabna University of Science and Technology, in Bangladesh, have simulated a thin-film solar cell based on copper bismuth oxide (CuBi2O4), which is a p-type semiconductor that has been recently identified ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...