

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Monday, as expectations of accommodative monetary policy and vaccine rollouts helped ease fears over rising Covid-19 infections.



U.S. treasury yields hovered near the lowest in five weeks, after the U.S. Federal Reserve asserted that any inflationary pick up will be temporary, implying that it should not curtail the recovery.



Half of all adults in the U.S. have received at least one COVID-19 shot, marking another milestone in the nation's vaccination campaign.



Earnings results are in focus, with Coca-Cola, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, Netflix, Intel, American Express and Honeywell set to unveil their quarterly results this week.



The European Central Bank meets on Thursday with no changes to rates or guidance expected.



The kiwi edged up to 0.7174 against the greenback and 77.67 against the yen, off its early 5-day lows of 0.7122 and 77.40, respectively. The next possible resistance for the kiwi is seen around 0.74 against the greenback and 79.00 against the yen.



The kiwi reversed from its early low of 1.6797 against the euro, rising to 1.6732. The kiwi is seen finding resistance around the 1.62 level.



After falling to a 6-day low of 1.0844 at 5:00 pm ET, the kiwi recovered to 1.0816 against the aussie and held steady thereafter. On the upside, 1.03 is possibly seen as its next resistance level.



Looking ahead, Eurozone current account and construction output for February are due in the European session.



At 8:15 am ET, Canada housing starts for March will be published.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

