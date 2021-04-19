Abingdon Health PLC: Abingdon Health Notes Announcement by UK-RTC on providing an Antibody Certificate using smartphone App technology

Abingdon Health Notes Announcement by UK-RTC on providing an Antibody Certificate using smartphone App technology

The Antibody Certificate Solution will provide a tool to support the opening of economies and a return to normal life

York, U.K. 19 April 2021: Abingdon Health plc (AIM: ABDX) ("the Company"), a leading international developer and manufacturer of high quality and effective rapid tests, welcomes the announcement today by the UK Rapid Test Consortium (UK-RTC) that the AbC-19 rapid test is now paired with an easy-to-use mobile app which allows a trained professional to generate an antibody certificate on a person's smartphone.

The AbC-19 rapid test is a very easy-to-use, accurate and reliable neutralising antibody test indicating recovery post infection or presence of neutralising antibodies post vaccine. Testing can take place in a wide range of environments such as at a high-street pharmacy or workplace testing by a trained user. Whilst performing the test, the trained user takes a picture of the individual to create a secure antibody certificate.

Based on the Apple and Google approach for boarding passes, users will not need to install any new apps thanks to the new feature being built using a trusted existing interface compatible with all smartphones. The QR code will be stored in the wallet feature of the smartphone, allowing the individual to control access to their personal results.

The antibody certificate solution has been developed by BBI Solutions, a member of the UK-RTC, using their Novarum? technology.

Neil Polwart Head of Mobile Solutions at BBI said:

"As diagnostics moves ever closer to the patient, we saw a new challenge of enabling the patient to carry their test result with them. We wanted to do this in a way which would not require the patient to install any new apps or anyone checking the certificate to need special software, so that people could be assured we had privacy as the priority."

About the UK-RTC

The UK Rapid Test Consortium (UK-RTC) was founded in response to a UK Government call for businesses to work together on a rapid antibody test to be rolled out nationally. Led by Abingdon Health, it's members also include, BBI Solutions, CIGA Healthcare and Omega Diagnostics. The Abc-19TM is approved in Europe and the UK for professional use and is available for sale.

About the AbC-19 Rapid Test

The AbC-19 Rapid Test is a single use test for the detection of neutralising IgG antibodies to the full trimeric spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in human capillary whole blood.

About Abingdon Health plc

Abingdon Health plc is a world leading developer and manufacturer of high-quality rapid tests across all industry sectors, including healthcare and COVID-19. Abingdon is the partner of choice for a growing global customer base and takes projects from initial concept through to routine and large-scale manufacturing and has also developed and marketed its own labelled tests.

The Company offers product development, regulatory support, technology transfer and manufacturing services for customers looking to develop new assays or transfer existing laboratory-based assays to a lateral flow format. Abingdon Health aims to support the increase in need for rapid results across many industries and locations and produces lateral flow tests in areas such as infectious disease, clinical testing including companion diagnostics, animal health and environmental testing. Faster access to results allows for rapid decision making, targeted intervention and can support better outcomes. This ability has a significant role to play in improving life across the world. Founded in 2008, Abingdon Health is headquartered in York, England.

www.abingdonhealth.com/