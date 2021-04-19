

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone's construction output declined in February after rising in the previous month, data form Eurostat showed on Monday.



The construction output fell 2.1 percent month-on-month in February, after a 0.8 percent rise in January. In December, construction output decreased 1.4 percent.



Production in building construction decreased 1.9 percent monthly in February and output in civil engineering fell 3.4 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, the construction output fell 5.8 percent in February, following a 2.6 percent decline in the prior month.



In the EU27, construction output decrease 1.6 percent monthly, and fell 5.4 percent from a year ago.



Among member states, the largest decreases were recorded in Hungary, Poland, France and Slovakia, while the increase were observed in Sweden, Austria, Romania and Bulgaria.



