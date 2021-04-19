Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Dr Bandhana Kumari Rawal 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Non-executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC b) LEI

5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

Ordinary 25p shares





GB0003385308 b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition for own account c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 3700.0 pence per share 810 d) Aggregated information





- Aggregated volume





- Price







810 ordinary 25p shares





3700.0 pence per share e) Date of the transaction

13 April 2021 f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Mark Pope, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC