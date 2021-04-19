Anzeige
Montag, 19.04.2021
Core One Labs! Eine aufregende Entwicklung…
WKN: A2N8SH ISIN: US8535841006 Ticker-Symbol: T3V 
Frankfurt
19.04.21
09:16 Uhr
12,600 Euro
-0,500
-3,82 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
19.04.2021 | 12:28
Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Dividend Declaration

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, April 19

To: Company Announcements

Date:20 April 2021

Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

Subject: Dividend Declaration

Fifth Interim Dividend

On 3 February 2021, recognising the importance of dividends to shareholders, the Board indicated that a further interim dividend would be payable in order to comply with the REIT rules to distribute at least 90% of its annual property income within 12 months of the year end. The Board is therefore pleased to declare that a further property income dividend will be payable by the Company in respect of the year ended 31 December 2020 as follows:

Dividend per Share - 0.381p

Ex-Dividend Date -29 April 2021

Record Date -30 April 2021

Payment Date -18 May 2021

Following the payment of this dividend, shareholders will have received payments totalling 3.713 pence per share in relation to the year ended 31 December 2020, representing 78% of the 2019 level. Based on this dividend level, dividend cover was 110% for 2020.

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745385

© 2021 PR Newswire
