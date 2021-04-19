Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Dividend Declaration
London, April 19
Date:20 April 2021
Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited
LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84
Subject: Dividend Declaration
Fifth Interim Dividend
On 3 February 2021, recognising the importance of dividends to shareholders, the Board indicated that a further interim dividend would be payable in order to comply with the REIT rules to distribute at least 90% of its annual property income within 12 months of the year end. The Board is therefore pleased to declare that a further property income dividend will be payable by the Company in respect of the year ended 31 December 2020 as follows:
Dividend per Share - 0.381p
Ex-Dividend Date -29 April 2021
Record Date -30 April 2021
Payment Date -18 May 2021
Following the payment of this dividend, shareholders will have received payments totalling 3.713 pence per share in relation to the year ended 31 December 2020, representing 78% of the 2019 level. Based on this dividend level, dividend cover was 110% for 2020.
