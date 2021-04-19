U.S. Polo Assn. Celebrates Earth Day with Launch of USPA Life

Sport-Inspired Brand's Sustainability Initiative Makes a Global Impact

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), is celebrating Earth Day on April 22 with the official global launch of USPA Life, the brand's long-term sustainability program, that includes significant global product initiatives.

With some 1,100 locations across 180 countries, U.S. Polo Assn.'s long-term commitment to the improvement of the environment with USPA Life will make a meaningful impact over time. Customers will be able to recognize USPA Life products with new branded hangtags and know the item was made with materials and processes that are ultimately better for the environment, including production methods that reduce water waste and/or environmental pollution.

This next generation of sustainable U.S. Polo Assn. products is part of U.S. Polo Assn.'s Spring 2021 Collection in certain stores and online now.

Look for the following USPA Life products and packaging currently available:

Polo shirts and other apparel made from high quality recycled yarns and Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) sustainable cotton

Denim produced with yarn made from recycled water bottles

Packaging and hangtags produced from recycled materials

"U.S. Polo Assn. has been working on sustainable fashion for several years and the launch of the USPA Life initiative is yet another step in our global sustainability journey. Most recently, we have taken a more global and holistic approach by engaging our partners around the world and working on longer-term sustainability practices and goals," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing Inc., which manages the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand.

"We want our customers across 180 countries who enjoy our collections to feel positive wearing our products, recognizing our brand contribution to this very important global initiative. Great brands and their consumers can all play a part in improving our global environmental footprint," added Prince.

Earth Day is celebrated annually on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection and to raise broad awareness about climate change and global warming. Earth Day's mission is to diversify, educate and activate the environmental movement worldwide. The day inspires people to embrace protection of the environment and to focus on the need for conservation. From its inception in 1970, Earth Day events are now coordinated globally by Earthday.org and include one billion people in more than 193 countries, recognized as one of the largest civic events in the world.

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States, and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through some 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, sporting goods channels, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women and children, as well as accessories, footwear, travel and home goods in 180 countries worldwide. Recently ranked the 5th largest sports licensor in License Global magazine's 2020 list of "Top 150 Global Licensors," U.S. Polo Assn. is named alongside such iconic sports brands as the National Football League, National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com.

For further information contact:

Stacey Kovalsky - Senior Director, Global Communications

Phone +001.954.673.1331 - Email: skovalsky@uspagl.com

Additional Photos Available Upon Request

Related Images

u-s-polo-assn-celebrates-earth-day.jpg

U.S. Polo Assn. Celebrates Earth Day with Launch of USPA Life

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1489611/US_Polo_Assn_Global.jpg