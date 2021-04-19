NeoGenomics, Inc.: NeoGenomics Announces the Launch of Biomarker Assist KRAS Single Gene Testing (SGT) Program for Advanced or Metastatic (Stage IV) Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients

SGT Program will provide KRAS G12C testing to eligible patients at no cost, regardless of insurance type.

FT. MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2021 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic testing services and global oncology contract research services, is excited to launch an Amgen-sponsored testing program to support single-gene molecular testing for the biomarker KRAS G12C for eligible lung cancer patients at no cost to the patient.

As part of Amgen's Biomarker AssistTM KRAS Single Gene Testing Program, Amgen will sponsor testing for the KRAS G12C biomarker for patients suffering from advanced or metastatic (stage IV) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) through NeoGenomics. The sponsored testing program will leverage NeoGenomics' experience in biomarker testing, with Amgen funding the total cost of the tests performed by NeoGenomics, regardless of patient's insurance coverage or test results.

In the U.S., NSCLC accounts for approximately 85% of all lung cancer cases. KRAS G12C is the most prevalent emerging biomarker found in NSCLC, (1 in 8 patients [13%] with non-squamous NSCLC has the KRAS G12C driver mutation)1,2. Major clinical practice guidelines for NSCLC (CAP/IASLC/AMP and ASCO) recommend testing for both actionable and emerging biomarkers utilizing either a comprehensive panel or targeted testing3,4,5. Real-world biomarker testing data shows significant gaps in testing rates compared to guideline recommended practices5,6.

"Biomarkers such as KRAS G12C increasingly serve as a critical tool to identify the personalized treatment strategy for cancer patients," said Mark Mallon, NeoGenomics' Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to leveraging our broad capabilities and reach in U.S. clinical oncology along with Amgen to help accelerate awareness and the importance of biomarker testing to further current and developmental therapeutics and support the cancer community we serve."

"Biomarker testing is an integral component of personalized medicine especially for patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Instead of a one size fits all approach to treating every patient, medical advances over the last decade have led to a greater understanding of biomarkers and the development of innovative targeted therapies that have improved patient outcomes," said Darryl Sleep, Senior Vice President, Global Medical, and Chief Medical Officer at Amgen. "Unfortunately, many patients still do not receive biomarker testing due to barriers in education, access and reimbursement. Amgen's Biomarker AssistTM program is designed to help more patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer gain access to testing. NeoGenomics' KRAS Single Gene Test is an important component of this program."

All patients with advanced or metastatic (stage IV) non-small cell lung cancer may be eligible to participate in the Biomarker AssistTM KRAS Single Gene Testing Program. For more information, including full terms and conditions of the program, please visit: www.BiomarkerAssist.com or www.NeoGenomics.com/KRAS-G12C.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services, providing one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company's Pharma Services Division serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development.

NeoGenomics is committed to connecting patients with life altering therapies and trials. We believe that, together, with our partners, we can help patients with cancer today and the next person diagnosed tomorrow. In carrying out these commitments, NeoGenomics adheres to all relevant data protection laws, provides transparency and choice to patients regarding the handling and use of their data through our Notice of Privacy Practices, and has invested in leading technologies to ensure the data we maintain is secured at all times.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories in Fort Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo, Carlsbad and San Diego, California; Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Nashville, Tennessee; and CAP accredited laboratories in Rolle, Switzerland, and Singapore. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia.

