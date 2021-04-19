DJ SDV 2025 ZDP plc: Net Asset Value(s)

SDV 2025 ZDP plc (SDVP) SDV 2025 ZDP plc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Apr-2021 / 13:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) SDV 2025 ZDP plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 16/04/2021) of GBP62.98m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 16/04/2021) of GBP46.47m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 16/04/2021 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited 222.89p 20,850,000 current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period 222.89p revenue* *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 16/04/ 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP Sequence No.: 99927 EQS News ID: 1186252 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186252&application_name=news

April 19, 2021 07:20 ET (11:20 GMT)