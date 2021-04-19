AgNovos Healthcare, a developer of medical technology products leveraging regenerative medicine to treat the local effects of bone disease, announced today that its newest investigational product, AGN1 Local Osteo-enhancement Procedure (LOEP) Small Volume (SV) kit has received an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The IDE for the AGN1 LOEP SV kit will enable the study of the device's ability to reduce pain and support mobility in patients with vertebral compression fractures.

"We are pleased that FDA has approved the IDE for the STAND study," said Tanner Howe, President and CEO of AgNovos Healthcare. "We believe that the AGN1 LOEP SV kit has the potential to transform the treatment landscape for vertebral compression fractures. It is designed to work differently than traditional vertebral augmentation because the AGN1 implant material is intended to be resorbed and replaced by new bone. This treatment is in line with the Company's mission of improving the quality of life of millions of women and men impacted every day by bone disease, including osteoporosis."

"This approval allows us to advance our clinical research program and continue to evaluate the treatment's safety and efficacy in the STAND study," added Stephanie Kladakis PhD, Senior Vice President of Research Development and Global Regulatory Affairs at AgNovos. "Our team has spoken with numerous clinicians in the U.S. and Europe who are looking for alternative approaches to traditional vertebral augmentation to treat patients with certain vertebral compression fractures. I am pleased that we are one step closer on our pathway to making a new approach available to this patient population."

Almost 1.5 million vertebral compression fractures are diagnosed every year. These fractures are often caused by bone loss associated with osteoporosis. They can lead to debilitating pain and a downward spiral of reduced mobility, independence, and increased risk of additional fractures. Given aging populations in the U.S. and globally, the burden to healthcare systems is expected to increase over time. Other surgical approaches to address painful fractures in the spine exist but can have downsides, including the potential to increase fracture risk in adjacent vertebral bodies due to changes in the stiffness of the treated vertebral bodies.

About AGN1 LOEP SV Kit

The AGN1 LOEP SV kit is an investigational device intended to treat stable but painful vertebral compression fractures in a minimally-invasive procedure. The device was previously granted Breakthrough Device designation by FDA. The Breakthrough Devices program is intended to expedite the development and review of devices that are either novel or have the potential to benefit patients with life-threatening or debilitating conditions.

The AGN1 LOEP SV kit contains all instruments and components necessary to prepare the fractured vertebral body for injection with AGN1, a resorbable, osteoconductive, tri-phasic implant material. While this kit is investigational in all jurisdictions, the AGN1 implant material is available in a CE-marked kit to form new bone in the pelvis and other extremities. Preclinical and clinical research has shown that treatment with the device leads to the formation of new bone and an immediate, substantial and durable increase in the strength of osteoporotic femurs.

About AgNovos Healthcare

AgNovos is a developer of new medical technology products leveraging regenerative medicine to address the local effects of bone disease. The Company's first product, the OSSURE Local Osteo-enhancement Procedure kit is CE-marked to form new bone in the pelvis and extremities. AgNovos is privately-held and has its corporate headquarters in New York City with manufacturing, research development, and corporate support services located in Rockville, MD. www.agnovos.com

CAUTION this press release refers to an investigational device that is not cleared or approved in any jurisdiction, including the U.S.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210419005156/en/

