PepGen to Present a CureDuchenne Webinar on Unlocking the Potential of Exon Skipping Therapeutics for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Introduction of PepGen's novel enhanced delivery oligonucleotide platform and therapeutic development plans to the CureDuchenne Community

BOSTON and OXFORD, United Kingdom, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PepGen, an emerging biotechnology company focused on developing transformative therapies for individuals living with neuromuscular and neurologic diseases, will present a webinar for CureDuchenne, titled "Unlocking the Potential of Exon Skipping Therapeutics," on Thursday, April 22 at 2 p.m. ET. James McArthur, Ph.D., President and CEO, will discuss PepGen's novel enhanced delivery oligonucleotide (EDO) platform and data from the Company's lead program in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Registration for the event is available on the CureDuchenne website.

"We are grateful for CureDuchenne's ongoing support of PepGen, and for this opportunity to share the advances we are making in our DMD program with the community," said McArthur. "PepGen is working to create transformative therapies for people living with muscular dystrophy and other neuromuscular and neurologic diseases, advancing our lead candidate, EDO51 for DMD, into the clinic in early 2022."

Built by a team of extraordinary researchers and biotech leaders who bring a depth of experience to oligonucleotide therapies, PepGen has generated impressive early data demonstrating the ability of EDOs to safely and effectively treat the root cause of DMD and other serious genetic disorders. The Company's novel approach to oligonucleotide delivery has yielded highly promising results, with PepGen's lead candidate for DMD, PGN-EDO51, having demonstrated best-in-class preclinical in vivo efficacy. In addition, the Company has shown that PGN-EDO51 is a safe, well-tolerated product candidate at target doses.

In March 2021, PepGen presented data publicly for the first time at the 2021 Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Virtual Clinical and Scientific Conference. This data, focused on the Company's lead candidates in DMD and myotonic dystrophy, demonstrated that PepGen's proprietary technology is able to efficiently deliver therapeutic oligonucleotides to critical tissues, including cardiac, smooth and skeletal muscle cells and targets in the central nervous system (CNS), in mouse models of disease and in non-human primates.

About PepGen

PepGen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on transforming the care of patients with neuromuscular diseases through the peptide-mediated delivery of nucleic acid therapeutics. Recognizing a deep need for a paradigm shift in genomic medicine, PepGen's proprietary enhanced delivery oligonucleotides (EDOs) strive to achieve the clinical potential of these therapeutics by providing reliable, safe and efficacious delivery to critical disease targets. PepGen raised a $45 million Series A in December 2020 with RA Capital Management as the lead investor; Oxford Sciences Innovation (OSI), CureDuchenne Ventures and the University of Oxford also participated in the round. The company was founded in 2018 with an initial seed investment from OSI. For more information, visit https://www.pepgen.com/.

