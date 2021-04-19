Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 19 April 2021 at 3:00 pm

Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds decreased on 16 April 2021 below five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total stock.

Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.99% shares



4.95% voting rights 0.06% shares



0.06% voting rights 5.05% shares



5.01% voting rights Positions of previous notification (if applicable) 5.01% shares



4.97% voting rights 0.06% shares



0.06% voting rights 5.07% shares



5.03% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009003305 27,719,760 shares



27,719,760 voting rights 4.99% shares



4.95% voting rights SUBTOTAL A 27,719,760 shares



27,719,760 voting rights 4.99% shares



4.95% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial

instrument Expiration date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or

cash settlement Number of shares

and voting rights % of shares and

voting rights American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025) N/A N/A Physical 268,621 shares



268,621 voting rights 0.05% shares



0.05% voting rights Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 52,022 shares



52,022 voting rights 0.01% shares



0.01% voting rights CFD N/A N/A Cash 953 shares

953 voting rights 0.00% shares



0.00% voting rights SUBTOTAL B 321,596 shares



321,596 voting rights 0.06% shares



0.06% voting rights

SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen

Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications

tel. +358 10 516 0030