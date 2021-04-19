Halberd Corporation Moves Radio Frequency (RF) Disease Elimination Effort Forward with the Addition of Youngstown State University (YSU) and Dr. William G. Sturrus

Brings Critical Radio Frequency Wave Expertise to Company's Effort

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) is pleased to announce Youngstown State University's (YSU) Dr. William G. Sturrus will lead the Radio Frequency (RF) research on Halberd's Disease Elimination multi-organization Task Force. Dr. Sturrus, who has 30 years of radio frequency experience in the atomic physics area, is currently the Chairman of the Physics, Astronomy, Geology, and Environmental Sciences Department at YSU.

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO of Halberd Corporation, and Dr. Mitchell S. Felder, Halberd Corporation's Chief Technical Officer, met with the entire YSU team on April 7, 2021, reviewed the YSU scientific equipment and were genuinely impressed with the preparation and enthusiasm of the YSU team.

Dr. Sturrus stated, "My research team is excited to be part of an innovative project filled with promise to help eradicate a variety of infectious diseases. The YSU team includes faculty and students eager to be part of the RF testing and refinement phases of the project. This collaboration provides opportunities for undergraduate students to participate in cutting edge research in the tradition of learning-through-research at the YSU College of STEM (Science Technology Engineering & Mathematics)."

Hartman concluded, "Our scientific experimentation, which is scheduled to commence in just a few weeks, has a goal of proving that any disease type is susceptible to eradication, and thus elimination from bodily fluids, by the use of radio frequency waves in conjunction with our patented extra-corporeal process and our patent-pending designer antibodies conjugated with metallic nanoparticles. Our RF technology could revolutionize medicine around the world, because, unlike conventional internal medications, side effects associated with this process should be non-existent. Halberd's existing extracorporeal patents, our aggressive filing of related provisional patent applications, and our expanding staff of technology experts give Halberd Corporation a world-protected status in this exciting technology."

About Youngstown State University

Youngstown State University is a public university in Youngstown, Ohio, and is composed of 5 undergraduate colleges. The University has over 150 undergraduate degree programs and 50 graduate degree programs serving over 12,000 students in studies up to the doctoral level. Beyond its current student body, the university has more than 125,000 alumni across the country and around the world.

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC-PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. It is debt-free and holds the exclusive rights to several patent pending COVID-19 extracorporeal treatments:

The company holds the exclusive rights to the COVID-19 extracorporeal treatment technology provisional patent applications: "Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection;" "Method for Treating COVID-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in COVID-19 Patients;" "Method for Treating and Curing COVID-19 Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate the Virus," "Nasal Spray To Prevent The Transmission Of Covid-19 Between Humans," "Nasal Spray to Prevent the Transmission of Covid-19," "Method For Treating And Curing Covid-19 Infection By Utilizing Radiofrequency Extracorporeally To Eradicate The Virus," and "Medication For The Reduction Of Morbidity And Mortality In Persons Infected By Sars-Cov-2 (Covid-19 Virus), as well as two PCT-pending applications based on the US patent-pending applications." Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives -

On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis.

The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be adverse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders.

