AurCrest Gold Inc.: AurCrest Gold Announces the establishment of Big Tree Carbon Corp.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2021 / AurCrest Gold Inc. (the "Company" or "AurCrest") (TSXV:AGO) wishes to announce that the much anticipated rollout of AurCrest's Forest Carbon Offset opportunity takes a step forward today as we announce the incorporation of Big Tree Carbon Corp. ("Big Tree"). Big Tree is a shared initiative between the First People of the Great Boreal Forest and AurCrest. AurCrest has been involved in Forest Carbon Offset's since 2018 when we recognized that a new sector of the resource business was emerging. Since 2018 AurCrest's management and Board of Directors have been pursuing a greater understanding of this new sector of the economy. Big Tree and parent company AurCrest understand the vast potential Canada's Boreal Forest holds in the Global effort to protect the world's remaining natural assets. The international development of a fiscal model for investment participation in climate action through "Natural Asset" monetization brings great hope and opportunity. With the effort to establish First Nations partnerships, AurCrest seeks to further our model of inclusion and participation of indigenous communities in publicly listed Canadian companies. AurCrest's Board of Directors includes 50% representation of Indigenous Members and an Annishnabek President and CEO.

Big Tree is being established to independently develop the Forest Carbon Offset initiative from AurCrest's exploration business. (AurCrest was recently ranked 3rd amongst best junior Gold Stocks on the TSX Venture Exchange according to a recent article published by Investing News. Georgia Williams - April 15, 2021). It is AurCrest's belief that this business should in all respects have First Nations representation. Canada's First People have been largely left out of the monetization of Canada's natural assets for the last 400 years.

When it comes to an industry that will represent the common social goals of protecting the remaining Natural Assets of the planet, AurCrest recognizes our inherent obligation and corporate responsibility to include Indigenous communities. AurCrest does this to further our role in the promotion of clause 92 of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada: Calls to Action and our belief in the equality of all people. AurCrest also recognizes that we play an active leadership role in the emergence of environmental and social governance on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Big Tree Carbon Corp. - Our Roots are in Gold.

AurCrest is a leader in the First Nations advancement into shared participation and inclusion in the regional mining opportunities and counts as its board of directors and management, past and present, many indigenous business and cultural leaders. AurCrest is proud to play a leading role in gold exploration of Northwestern Ontario, especially in the Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt and the Red Lake mining district, as it forges new business relationships between Canada's founding cultures.

About AurCrest Gold Inc.

AurCrest is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. AurCrest has a portfolio of properties in Ontario, which include the Richardson Lake, Ranger Lake, and Bridget Lake gold properties.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

AurCrest Gold Inc. Christopher Angeconeb Ian Brodie-Brown President and C.E.O Director of Business Development (807) 737-5353 christopherangeconeb@gmail.com (416) 844-9969 bigtree007@icloud.com

Forward Looking Statement:

Some of the statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of the Company are forward looking statements that involve various risks. The following are important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements: changes in the world wide price of mineral commodities, general market conditions, risks inherent in mineral exploration, risks associated with development, construction and mining operations, the uncertainty of future profitability and the uncertainty of access to additional capital. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. AurCrest undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: AurCrest Gold Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/641001/AurCrest-Gold-Announces-the-establishment-of-Big-Tree-Carbon-Corp