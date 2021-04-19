

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - San Diego Gas & Electric pledges to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045. It is developing two hydrogen pilot projects, nearing completion of an additional battery storage facility and will break ground on another, and launching a vehicle-to-grid pilot program featuring six electric school buses, among other efforts.



SDG&E will begin construction this year on two hydrogen pilot projects that will test half a dozen use cases and anticipates putting them into service in 2022.



Currently, SDG&E owns and operates 13 energy storage projects, totaling about 45 MW of energy storage. To maximize the use of renewable energy and enhance reliability, SDG&E expects to have a total of 135 MW of utility-owned energy storage integrated into the local.



