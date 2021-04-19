OPPO's MEA Ambassador, Mo Salah invites UAE fans to CaptureTheSpirit of Ramadan

CaptureTheSpirit campaign calls for UAE consumers to create videos and stand a chance to appear in a TV commercial

With the all-5G Reno5 Series, OPPO brings industry-leading smartphone technologies that helps users who are away from their homes and loved ones to stay connected this Ramadan

DUBAI, UAE, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions of people around the world mark the Holy month of Ramadan, global technology brand, OPPO, and football superstar Mohamed Salah invite consumers in the UAE to reflect on the 'spirit of Ramadan' with a CaptureTheSpirit creative video campaign. Appearing in a TV commercial, Mo Salah - the global football legend of the Arabs - reminisces about what he misses most about Ramadan back home.

For people who are away from their homes and loved ones this Ramadan, OPPO's latest smartphone, Reno5 Pro 5G, enables users to stay connected with its industry-leading imaging technology, easy to share photography features, 5G ultra-connectivity, and quick power refills with super-fast charging. Giving UAE consumers an opportunity to win the latest OPPO devices as well as get famous on social media, the CaptureTheSpirit contest invites participants to create a short video that captures what the 'spirit of Ramadan' means to them. The contest will run from 19 April to 9 May 2021.

Inviting users to freely express themselves through the contest, Mohamed Salah, OPPO's Brand Ambassador for MEA, believes that it is very difficult to be away from home during the holy month, and get to miss the familiar sights, sounds and experiences that make Ramadan so special, especially in the Arab world. Using his very own OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G smartphone, Mo Salah expresses his gratitude to technologies to help him stay connected with his homeland. Through OPPO's CaptureTheSpirit campaign, Mo Salah invites all his fans in the region to share their special moments so that he could re-live the experiences of his childhood through their eyes.

Fadi Abu Shamat, Director of Strategy and Development at OPPO Middle East and Africa said, "As we wish everyone Ramadan Mubarak, we join all our fans in reflecting on the Ramadan values of kindness, mercy and generosity. Values that are reflected in our relentless pursuit of virtuous innovation for the benefit of humanity. While the global pandemic has kept families away from each other, our CaptureTheSpirit campaign with Mohamed Salah encourages people to picture life together and use technology to reach out and stay close to the people they care about during the Holy month of Ramadan."

The CaptureTheSpirit contest encapsulates the essence of OPPO's latest Reno5 Series of smartphones that has established itself as the all-scene photography expert, delivering superior videography and photography that captures every memory, no matter what the surroundings. The Reno5 Pro 5G's AI-powered features allow users to savour every single moment through consistently high-quality images with optimum brightness and sharp focus even in the most challenging of circumstances. Its dual-view video enables both the front and rear cameras to work simultaneously, effortlessly stitching the shooter and the subject in the same video frame - ideal for contestants who want to remain in the action while they capture the spirit of Ramadan.

The OPPO Reno5 Series of smartphones are now available at major retailers and e-commerce platforms in the UAE, at a retail price of AED 2,799 for the Reno5 Pro 5G, AED 1,999 for the Reno5 5G and AED 1,499 for the Reno5 Z 5G. For more information, visit www.oppo.com/ae.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 BillionUS Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1490541/CaptureTheSpirit_of_Ramadan_Mo_Salah.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451542/OPPO_Logo.jpg