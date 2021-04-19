Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2021) - Dexterra Group Inc. (TSX: DXT) ("Dexterra Group") announces that it intends to release its Q1 2021 results on May 11, 2021 after market close and has scheduled a conference call and webcast to begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on May 12, 2021. A PowerPoint presentation will be posted on Dexterra Group's website at dexterra.com on May 11, 2021 to be reviewed on the conference call.

The conference call dial in number is 1-800-319-4610

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Dexterra Group's website at dexterra.com/investor-presentations-events/ by selecting the webcast link.

An archived recording of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call until June 2, 2021 by dialing 1-855-669-9658, passcode 6678.

Annual General Meeting

Dexterra Group's Annual General Meeting ("Meeting") will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. EST in a virtual only format, which will be conducted via a live audio webcast at https://web.lumiagm.com/170453125. Details on how to vote and access the Meeting can be found in the Management Information Circular which is available on Dexterra Group's website at dexterra.com and the AST Trust Canada webhosting site at https://www.meetingdocuments.com/astca/dxt/

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group employs more than 6,000 people across Canada and delivers a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada.

Powered by people, Dexterra Group brings best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and delivers innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations. Activities include a comprehensive range of facilities management services, industry leading workforce accommodation solutions, innovative modular building capabilities, and other support services for diverse clients in the public and private sectors.

For further information contact:

Drew Knight, CFO

Head office: Airway Centre, 5915 Airport Rd., 4th Floor Mississauga, Ontario L4V 1T1

Telephone: (416) 767-1148

You can also visit Dexterra Group's website at dexterra.com

