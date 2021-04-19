Duck Creek Technologies: CARFAX Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem, Helping Auto Insurers Reduce Risk, Settle Claims Faster, and Improve the Bottom Line

Partnership offers carriers automated access to the world's largest motor vehicle history database

Boston, April 19, 2021, helping insurance carriers attract and retain the best customers while avoiding losses.

"CARFAX data helps insurers measure road exposure and avoid losses with predictive information," said Dan Hill, National Sales Director in the CARFAX Banking & Insurance Group. "Duck Creek's customers need the most accurate information possible to make informed underwriting decisions. Our studies show that using registration type and length of ownership in rating can produce a 7-point lower loss ratio, and we look forward to working with Duck Creek to help insurers reduce risk with better data."

CARFAX data is beneficial for commercial auto as well as personal auto coverage, and all of it undergoes rigorous quality assurance testing to improve accuracy and eliminate duplicate or irrelevant records. Duck Creek customers now have access to CARFAX data through an Anywhere Enabled Integration available on Duck Creek's Content Exchange. Plus, CARFAX has a team of experienced actuaries ready to assist with data evaluation and implementation at no charge.

"Providing competitive pricing is vitally important to P&C carriers, perhaps nowhere more than in auto insurance lines, and the largest and highest-quality data set available is necessary for the underwriting decisions that make that pricing possible," said Elizabeth Del Ferro, Vice President, Partner GTM at Duck Creek Technologies. "CARFAX offers personal and commercial auto insurers an unparalleled quantity and quality of actionable data that can provide a distinct competitive advantage, and Duck Creek is thrilled to welcome them into our rapidly-growing partner ecosystem."

About CARFAX

CARFAX, a part of IHS Markitor call 800-789-6232.

About Duck Creek

Duck Creek Technologies, the company's enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek's functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

