Poverty Dignified, Inc. Soon To Be VirExit Technologies, Inc. Names David Croom Its Chief Operating Officer

David Croom will join VirExit Technologies as its Chief Operating Officer effective immediately.

RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2021 / Poverty Dignified, Inc. soon to be renamed as VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:PVDG) has hired David Croom as its Chief Operating Officer. As an executive management leader and entrepreneur with broad experience, Mr. Croom has over three decades of operations and finance expertise and is an established entrepreneur.

"My experience, both corporate and entrepreneurial, has taught me the importance of working with both small and large businesses as a growth model," said Mr. Croom. "My new role at VirExit is not only exciting, but also enables me to support businesses in multiple sectors, including travel, entertainment, education, and more. Our goal as a VirExit team is to help organizations get back to normal operations with the safest, medically-tested products that add confidence to operators and consumers."

As a diversified company that is launching their Safer Place Marketplace shortly for both business and consumer safety and hygiene products, VirExit Technologies will be offering vetted and tested health, hygiene, safety, and sanitization products. VirExit's products will help mitigate the spread of germs wherever they are used.

"Hygiene and safety have never been more important," said James C. Katzaroff, President and CEO, Poverty Dignified, Inc. "Our team understands the only way to get back to normal is to find ways to safely remove toxins and germs from our environment. Whether it is during a pandemic or simply preventing the spread of colds and the flu, it is essential that we consistently protect ourselves, our surfaces, and our environments."

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements that include the words believes, expects, anticipate or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, description of anyone's past success is no guarantee of future success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof.

About Poverty Dignified, Inc.

Poverty Dignified, Inc. (PVDG) is a diversified company with ownership of Sun Ovens, Inc., a company that decades ago, pioneered solar oven technology and produces, markets, and sells solar ovens and accessories. In 2020, PVDG acquired the registered brand, VirExit Technologies, Inc., along with other related intellectual property owned and developed by Patrick Netter. The VirExit brand pioneers innovative, effective, ethical, and safe products within the antiviral space. Also, during 2020, PVDG purchased Safer Place Technologies, LLC, whose purpose is to create a primary sales and marketing platform as a vertical online marketplace. This new acquisition seeks to provide a single source for buyers and sellers of protective products and services which resonate with the VirExit mission statement: Making the world a safer place with innovative, ethical and effective technologies. PVDG is anticipating a name change to VirExit Technologies, Inc. in the near future. For investor relations information please contact investorrelations@virexit.com.

