Tucson, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2021) - Publicly-held AgriSolar Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: AGSO) announces the completion of a change of control with Titan NRG Partners Inc. ("Titan"), in which Titan acquired control through a super-voting preferred class of shares from DTC Group LLC. AGSO's business model shifts to the focus of vertical integration of downstream energy with a synergy of companies, servicing all aspects from the source to the end-user. The officer elections will remain the same with Alex R. Majalca Jr. as the Chief Executive Officer, Henry Varga as the Secretary of the company and Ginger Cunningham will be added to the Board of Directors.

"The focus in the coming weeks will be to bring the status of the company current with OTC Markets. We have a solid plan for a reverse takeover (RTO) with Titan's subsidiaries" stated Alex Majalca, Chief Executive Officer. "We can execute this plan for the RTO just as soon as Titan finalizes their consolidation and AGSO becomes fully current."

AgriSolar Solutions, Inc. has completed the initial application for OTC Markets and will submit it once the internal final review is completed. Financials are completed through the 2020 fiscal year and will be uploaded as soon as OTC login information is obtained. In connection therewith, the company also plans to seek a name and symbol change by application to FINRA to better reflect the newly combined company's current business model, at which time the company will begin operations as Titan NRG Inc. Management expects that such milestones will be completed in the coming months.

About Titan NRG Partners Inc.:





Titan NRG Partners Inc. is a holding company and was established to consolidate multiple private entities. Titan NRG Partners Inc. operates as a downstream energy and transportation company through its subsidiaries NRG Dynamics, APE Fuels, Vespene, and NRG Rail. Consolidated, there are currently 20+ transports in 9 states, retail propane serving southern AZ with 1500+ leased tanks, wholesale purchasing and sales with Vespene, and a long-term lease on the new 18 car rail facility in Tucson with 1.2mm gallons of propane/butane storage approved.

Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although AgriSolar Solutions, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, AgriSolar Solutions, Inc is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company's ability to identify a suitable business model for the corporation.

