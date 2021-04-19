OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, today congratulated Gary Gensler on becoming the new U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair.

Craig Donohue, OCC Executive Chairman, said, "On behalf of the Board of Directors and my OCC colleagues, we congratulate Gary Gensler on becoming the new SEC chair. His deep expertise in public policy combined with his wealth of knowledge about the global financial markets will serve the Commission and the investing public well. We look forward to working with him and the other Commissioners on key issues related to ensuring continued confidence in the financial markets and the broader economy."

About OCC

The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a registered clearing agency and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named 2020 Best Clearing House Equities by Markets Media for the third consecutive year, OCC now provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms for options, financial futures, and securities lending transactions. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

Copyright 2021. The Options Clearing Corporation. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210419005543/en/

Contacts:

Michael Shore

OCC Public Relations

PublicRelations@theocc.com