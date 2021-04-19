Projected Rise of Prevalence of Osteoporosis in Numerous Regions Drive Demand for New Treatment Options for Osteoporosis Drugs Market: TMR

-Loss of exclusivity of blockbuster drugs leads to loss of revenues, osteoporosis drugs market to touch US$ 11.3 Bn by 2027

-Rising risk of osteoporosis-related fractures in elderly populations bolsters need for more targeted therapies, Bisphosphonates and RANK ligand inhibitors lucrative segments

ALBANY, N.Y., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Osteoporosis has a high health and economic burden. This is especially due to the fact that the condition remains asymptomatic and largely gets detected only when individuals suffer with frequent fractures. The prevalence is high in women, and poses high morbidity and even mortality in aging women. Osteoporosis leads to osteopenia and osteoporosis in adulthood, and leads to high risk of skeletal fractures, both in women and men. An array of therapeutic agents are being explored for developing drugs of choice for the target population. This has propelled the evolution of the osteoporosis drugs market. Major drug class comprise bisphosphonates, Calcitonin, RANK ligand inhibitors, parathyroid hormone therapy, and selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs).Of these, bisphosphonates and RANK ligand inhibitors have been highly lucrative segments, due to substantive prescriptions. The underlying genetics, pathogenesis, and molecular pathways are intensively being studied for improving the efficacy of these drugs.

In 2018, the valuation of the osteoporosis drugs market was pegged at US$ 11.5 Bn, and is projected to contract at CAGR of 0.3% from 2019 to 2027.

Key Findings of Market Study

Need for Cost-Effective Treatment Options

The prevalence of osteoporosis is slated to reach alarming proportions by the end of the decade. Countries including the U.S. are projected to witness rise, leading to high healthcare costs in frequent hospitalizations due to fractures. The skeletal fractures also have high morbidity and mortality especially in women, due to favorable hormonal milieu and aging. This has propelled the need for cost-effective treatment. Rise in elderly populations in developing world has also fuelled the demand for new treatment avenues that are effacious as well as no significant side-effects in the target patient populations.

Patent Expiry of Blockbuster Drugs to Impact revenue Streams

Nutritional interventions, such as vitamin D, have proved to be beneficial in preventing as well as managing osteopenia and osteoporosis in adults. Coupled with this, there is a high unmet need for novel pharmacologic agents to be incorporated in the drug pipeline. Loss of exclusivity due to nearing patent expiries of several branded drugs will lead to loss of some revenues to players in the osteoporosis market over the next few years. This has spurred the consumption of generic drugs, expanding the revenue potential of these classes of drugs. Ongoing research in current molecular and genetic options for preventing and managing osteoporosis will shape the future contours of the market.

Growing Awareness of Early Treatment to Reduce Morbidity

Given the high morbidity osteoporosis-related fractures have, there is a need for expanding pharmacological treatment avenues for the patient populations world over. A number of factors shape effective fracture prevention strategies in this regard. An effective combination of choices is the need of the hour.

Osteoporosis Drugs Market: Key Driving Factors and Avenues

Growing prevalence of osteoporosis and lack of efficacious drugs propels the need for expanding the drug pipeline

Growing awareness about osteoporotic fracture risks in aging populations drives the prospects in the osteoporosis drugs market

Rise in medical infrastructure on geriatrics in some developing regions of the world is a key trend bolstering the market demands

Growing FDA approvals of osteoporosis drugs is a key trend favouring the expansion of avenues

Osteoporosis Drugs Market: Key Participants

Apotex Inc.

Mylan N.V.

UCB S.A.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Novartis AG

Radius Health

