Montag, 19.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Core One Labs! Eine aufregende Entwicklung…
19.04.2021
DZ Bank AG - Post - Stabilsation Notice

PR Newswire

London, April 19

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

DZ BANK AG (contact: Ralph Ockert; telephone: +49 69 7447 7051) hereby
gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

The security to be stabilised:

Issuer: Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW)

Guarantor (if any): Federal Republic of Germany

ISIN: XS2331327564

Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 4bn

Description: Fixed rate, due 15th of June 2029



Offer price: 101.766%

Other offer terms: Payment 07 April 2021, Listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Exchange, denominations:1k

Maturity 15th of June 2029

Stabilisation: DZ BANK AG

Stabilising Manager(s): DZ BANK AG
Danske Bank
NatWest Markets


Stabilisation period commences 19th of April 2021

Stabilisation period expected to No later than 30 days after the proposed end on: issue date of the securities

Existence, maximum size and The Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot
conditions of use of over-allotment the securities to the extent permitted in facility. Accordance with applicable law.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or
dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.


This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

