SiriusPoint Ltd.: SiriusPoint Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

Highlighting Firm's Commitment to Sustainability

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiriusPoint Ltd. ("SiriusPoint" or the "Company") (NYSE: SPNT), an international specialty insurance and reinsurance company, today launches its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. The report provides an overview of the Company's ESG policies, actions and commitments to create a more sustainable and socially-minded business.



The Company's global ESG practices and goals are detailed within four key pillars:

Governance and Ethics Our People and Communities Sustainable Reinsurance, Insurance and Investments, and Our Environment

Our ESG report describes SiriusPoint's actions to address the issues facing its business, employees and communities, including the global impact of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also addresses SiriusPoint's efforts and commitments to promote diversity, equity and inclusion and combat racial inequality.

"As a newly combined company, we are working to embed responsible and sustainable practices across each element of our business," said Sid Sankaran, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SiriusPoint. "We are at the beginning of our ESG journey and our inaugural report outlines the positive foundation we have to build on. Our ambition to apply and adhere to sound ESG principles makes good business sense for long-term value creation and is central to our fundamental purpose to help our customers and communities thrive. I look forward to sharing more about our progress."

SiriusPoint launched in February 2021, as a result of the merger of Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. ("Sirius Group") and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. ("TPRE") to form a top 20 reinsurance company with over $3 billion in capital.

Please click hereto learn more about SiriusPoint's ESG efforts across its global offices.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd.

Source: SiriusPoint Ltd.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Clare Kerrigan, SiriusPoint

clare.kerrigan@siriuspt.com

+44 7970 685959

Media

Sarah Hills, Rein4ce

sarah.hills@rein4ce.co.uk

+44 7718882011

Forward-Looking Statements

We make statements in this report that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about SiriusPoint Ltd.'s ("SiriusPoint") intent to develop an ESG and sustainability program, meet the commitments described in the report and manage its climate risk. The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of SiriusPoint and speak only as of the date of this document and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties outside of our control. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "target," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "should," "would," "seeks," "likely," and other similar words and expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements are the following: fluctuation in the results of operations; pandemic or other catastrophic event, such as the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak; the costs, expense and difficulties of the integration of the operations of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.; loss and loss adjustment expense reserves may be inadequate to cover SiriusPoint's ultimate liability for losses and as a result its financial results could be adversely affected; SiriusPoint's investment portfolio may suffer reduced returns or losses; adverse changes in interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates, equity markets, debt markets or market volatility could result in significant losses to SiriusPoint's investment portfolio; legal restrictions on certain of SiriusPoint's insurance and reinsurance subsidiaries' ability to pay dividends and other distributions to SiriusPoint; SiriusPoint has significant deferred tax assets, which may become devalued if either SiriusPoint does not generate sufficient future taxable income or applicable corporate tax rates are reduced; lack of availability of capital; future strategic transactions such as acquisitions, dispositions, mergers or joint venture; technology breaches; SiriusPoint's lack of control over the TP Fund and the allocation and performance of TP Fund's investment portfolio; SiriusPoint's dependence on Third Point LLC to implement TP Fund's investment strategy; and Arcadian Risk Capital Ltd.'s ability to, and success at, writing the business indicated, its expansion plans and the Company's ability to place quota share reinsurance on the portfolio. Discussions of additional risks and uncertainties are contained in SiriusPoint's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including risks identified in SiriusPoint's (f/k/a Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.) Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions made by the management of SiriusPoint prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, or new information, data or methods, future events or other circumstances after the date of this report.