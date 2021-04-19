RVDA of Canada, Canadian RV Association (CRVA) & Canadian Camping and RV Council: Members of the RV and Camping Industry are Meeting Virtually with Parliamentarians this Week

Canadian RV and Camping Industry urges the Government to provide targeted support to help the RV and camping sector recover from COVID-19, and to implement a Fair Taxation Regime for Campgrounds

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2021 / Representatives from the Recreation Vehicle Dealers Association (RVDA) of Canada and the Canadian Camping and RV Council (CCRVC) are meeting virtually with Parliamentarians this week to discuss the recovery measures needed to support the RV and camping industry post-crisis, and the need for implementation of a fair tax regime for campgrounds across Canada.

The pandemic has affected the way we live, work, socialize and significantly disrupted the global supply-chains. For the RV industry, 2020 was a particularly challenging year. RV sales were down as a result of COVID-related lockdowns and mandated shutdowns across Canada. Current inventory and supply chain challenges continue to affect dealers. The sector is in critical need of support post-crisis.

"There is a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel but we are not out of the woods yet. And, more is to be done. With the vaccination campaign ramping up, the federal government needs to focus on providing ongoing support to struggling businesses and on targeted recovery support for key sectors such as the RV and camping sector," said Gord Bragg, Chairman of the Board of RVDA.

"The RVDA of Canada and the CCRVC are committed to making RVing and Camping a recognized element of Canada's tourism sector. We look forward to working with all Parliamentarians to develop sound policies to support and facilitate the recovery of the RV and camping sector post-crisis," added Mr. Bragg.

RVing and camping in Canada generate considerable economic benefits. The manufacturing, purchasing, servicing, and use of recreation vehicles contribute billions to the Canadian economy each year. In 2019, the RV industry supported 67,200 jobs and there was $6.2 billion in total spending. There are over 4,231 campgrounds operated across Canada, each offering a unique experience for Canadians and international visitors.

The promotion of the RV sector and proper infrastructure in our existing parks are crucial to the growth of the RVing and camping industries, as well as a prosperous Canadian tourism sector. The RVing industry contributes billions to the national economy, but campgrounds across Canada need infrastructural improvements in order to accommodate new camping and RV technologies.

A fair tax regime and investment in the necessary infrastructural updates for small businesses would benefit the family-owned campgrounds and RV dealerships that enable Canadians and visitors alike to experience all that Canada has to offer. As it stands, private campground corporations are being threatened by a near 300% tax increase. Chairman of CCRVC, Robert Trask, explains this represents "a significant concern not only to small private campgrounds, but also to the entire RV and camping industry."

"Together, the RV and campground industries play an important role in the health of Canada's tourism sector and make a significant contribution to Canada's economy. The need to develop policies that support all travel and tourism, and recognize RVing as a prosperous tourism activity post-pandemic, are essential to the RV industry," concluded Trask.

The Recreation Vehicle Dealers Association of Canada is a national, volunteer federation of provincial and regional RVDA associations and their members, who have united to form a professional trade association for all businesses involved in the recreation vehicle industry.

The Canadian Camping and RV Council represents the Provincial Campground Owners Associations and their Private Campground Members across Canada.

