Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc.: Viewpoint Molecular Targeting Presents Positive Preclinical Results of VMT01 at the 10th World Congress of Melanoma

-Results demonstrated that the combination of [212Pb] VMT01 and immune checkpoint inhibitors induced synergistic anti-tumor effect and 43% complete tumor responses -

- Company is launching Phase 1 imaging study of VMT01 imminently with provisional results expected in Q4 2021, followed by Phase 1/2a therapy study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma -

CORALVILLE, IA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2021 / Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc. ("Viewpoint" or the "Company"), a radiopharmaceutical company developing precision lead-212-based α-particle oncology therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents, today announced additional positive preclinical results from its [212Pb] VMT01 program currently in development for the treatment of metastatic melanoma. These results were presented at the virtual 10th World Congress of Melanoma held April 15 - 17, 2021.

VMT01 is a specialized peptide designed to target the melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) on tumor cells. The results from this preclinical study indicate that MC1R-targeted therapies, such as peptide receptor radionuclide therapies (PRRT), are a promising alternative to current therapies for metastatic melanoma. VMT01 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 imaging study being conducted at the Mayo Clinic. Provisional results for the VMT01 imaging study are targeted for Q4 2021. Following the results of the imaging trial, the Company plans to initiate a Phase 1/2a therapy study of VMT01 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

The abstract titled, Validation of melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) expression in human metastatic melanoma biopsy samples and preclinical evaluation of combination of MC1R-targeted α-particle radiotherapy with immunotherapies, was presented by Viewpoint Biomedical Engineer, Brenna Marks.

Key Findings:

The data from the study demonstrated high expression of MC1R in human melanoma biopsy samples as well as in melanoma cancer cell lines. The expression of MC1R in normal tissues is largely absent.

I-NDP-α-MSH binding assay results revealed positive staining in all melanoma cell lines, with the density ranging from 100 to 28,430 receptors/cell in melanoma cell lines. The IHC staining demonstrated positive immunoreactivity against MC1R in stage III and IV human melanoma biopsy samples. Heterogenous expression of MC1R was also found within the biopsy samples as well as among tumor biopsy samples but was absent in normal tissues.

The staining intensity fell within the range of the melanoma cancer cell line xenografts.

Pb] VMT01 significantly arrested tumor growth of B16 melanoma and extended survival. Combination of [212Pb] VMT01 and immune checkpoint inhibitors induced a synergistic anti-tumor effect and 43% (3/7) complete tumor response. Animals with complete tumor responses also developed anti-tumor immunity to reject further tumor cell challenge (i.e., subcutaneous naïve cancer cell implants).

About Viewpoint

Viewpoint Molecular Targeting is a radiopharmaceutical company developing precision oncology therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents. The Company's proprietary technology utilizes lead-212 to deliver powerful alpha radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting peptides. Viewpoint is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting peptides which provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This "theranostic" approach enables the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity associated with many other types of cancer treatments.

The Company's melanoma (VMT01) and neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-??-NET) programs are entering Phase 1 imaging studies, to be followed by Phase 1/2a therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors at two leading academic institutions. The Company has also developed a proprietary lead-212 generator to secure isotope supply for clinical trial and commercial operations. For more information, please visit the Company's website viewpointmt.com.

