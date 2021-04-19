Future Market Insights: Rising Cases of Urinary Incontinence in Men will Account for Over 40% of Reusable Incontinence Products Sales: FMI

Increasing internet penetration and rising cases of urinary incontinence, especially among adult men, is fueling the reusable incontinence product sales.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2021 / Soaring focus on sustainability and rising preference for easy-to-use products among consumers have increased the growth opportunities for reusable incontinence products manufacturers, forecasts ESOMAR-certified consulting firm, Future Market Insights. Surge in demand for the reusable briefs and absorbable adult diapers among geriatric population is bolstering growth.

Increasing cases of various chronic ailments, which could lead to urinary incontinence have been spurring reusable incontinence products sales. For instance, rising prevalence of urinary incontinence and chronic disease such as bladder cancer, kidney disease, and urological disorders is fuelling the demand for adult cloth diaper, incontinence pads, reusable briefs and other products, improving the sales.

According to FMI, the market is expected to grow at a steady pace registering 5.9% CAGR to reach US$ 616.9 Mn through 2021 and beyond.

"Manufacturers are focusing on developing products with sustainable approach without compromising on the quality and efficiency of the product to attract consumers," remarks the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways

United States to lead the North American reusable incontinence products market

Drug stores and direct sales is expected to account for bulk revenue shares through 2021

Online sales and modern trade channel is expected to register a considerable growth during forecast period

Reusable briefs is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period owing to the surging demand from the geriatric population

Incontinence pads and absorbent underwear is expected to gain traction backed by the normalization and wide usage of these products among men

Premium adult diapers segment is expected to remain lucrative through 2031

Sustainability concerns and modern parenting among millennials to provide lucrative opportunities for small size reusable incontinence products

E-commerce and social media websites to have positive impact on German reusable incontinence product market

Rising geriatric population in China to generate high revenue for adult reusable incontinence products market

Prominent Drivers

Rising health awareness and increased cases of urinary incontinence to fuel the sales of reusable incontinence products

Increasing consumer preference for pull-up pants, pads and liners is expected to create growth opportunities for the reusable incontinence product manufacturers

Existing stigmas associated with adult diapers uptake amongst men are eroding, thereby inclining demand

Key Restraints

High cost of incontinence products in few emerging economies still remains a key challenge for the growth of the market

Preference for disposable incontinence products over reusable is likely to hinder the sales

Competitive Landscape

FMI has profiled some of the prominent players operating in global reusable incontinence products market which includes Kimberly-Clark Corporation, The Proctor & Gamble Company, MediFabrik SRL, Cardinal Health Inc., Essity AB, Medline Industries Inc., Ontex International N.V., Attindas Hygiene Partners, Activ Medical Disposable, Paul Hartmann AG, Nexwear, Prime Life Fibers, Royal Medical Solutions Inc., Abena Group, Unicharm Corporation, Prevail and Dryloch Technologies NV among others. Focus on sustainability, product development and brand marketing are few of the key strategy for market players to generate new proceeding for the upcoming years.

In 2021, Hygiene and health company Essity launched a new ranges of washable absorbent underwear among its feminine care and incontinence product categories. Also, In Essity's incontinence products category, TENA Silhouette Washable Underwear was launched simultaneously for women with light bladder weakness and with a focus on discretion.

Also, in 2020, Zorbies announced a new design for men's washable reusable incontinence underwear that provides high comfort, and up to eight layers of premium incontinence protection.

More Insights on FMI's Reusable incontinence products Market

Future Market Insights presents a detailed segmentation on global reusable incontinence products market, providing historical data for the period of 2016-2020 and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. In order to gain a better perspective of the global market potential, its growth, trends, and challenges, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (adult cloth diaper, reusable incontinence pads, reusable under pads, and reusable briefs), end-user (men reusable incontinence products, women reusable incontinence products and kids reusable incontinence products), price range (mass/economic (US$ 10-75) reusable incontinence products and premium (US$ 75 and above) reusable incontinence products), size (small, medium, large and extra-large), sales channel (direct sales, hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, departmental stores, mono brand stores, specialty stores, drug stores, online retailing, and others) across major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and MEA).

