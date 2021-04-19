EDDASwap and Polygon Announces Partnership to Bring Speed and Scalability to the Network

PRAGUE, CZE / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2021 / EDDASwap has officially partnered with Polygon (formerly Matic Network), and will implement Polygon's industry-leading L2 scaling technology to bring unmatched speed and scalability to EDDASwap's ecosystem of DeFi and NFT applications.

EDDASwap's NFT platform, which gives users access to exclusive NFTs created by the world's leading 3D artists and motion graphic designers like Primal Cypher, OZ, Space Yacht Labs, Stefan Große Halbuer, Cyrus James Khan, Layerinsane, Alphie and many more is already live. However, to scale the upcoming platforms, including the flagship DEX, EDDASwap will build on Polygon.

"At EDDASwap, we believe user experience is the most fundamental building block for the platform's success. A platform where each transaction costs double or sometimes triple digits in gas fees and often takes several minutes, is simply not good enough. With Polygon's L2 scaling solutions, we'll be able to offer our users ultra-fast transactions with almost negligible fees. This is a crucial first step in realizing our ambition of creating an ecosystem that will be used by millions of users worldwide" said Mehul (Mike) Patel, CEO of EDDASwap.

Bringing decentralized trading to the masses

The flagship application of EDDASwap's ecosystem, the DEX, is the first platform that EDDASwap will build on Polygon which will launch in Q2 this year. Powered by Polygon's scaling capabilities, transactions on the EDDASwap DEX will incur almost no gas fees (less than $0.0001 per transaction), and transaction finality will be lightning-fast.

With other major DEXs in the industry struggling with high fees, and delaying their L2 implementations, the EDDASwap DEX will have a huge competitive edge, by offering unparalleled scaling without compromising on decentralization.

To bootstrap liquidity on the EDDASwap DEX, Polygon will run a liquidity mining campaign. Additionally, EDDASwap will incentivize liquidity providers through incentive programs in the initial stages after the DEX's launch.

Unlocking the maximum potential of NFTs

Artists and art collectors exploring the NFT space are severely limited by high gas fees, making the simple act of minting or buying an NFT a needlessly expensive activity, often costing double or even triple digits in dollars.

To solve this, and make NFTs universally accessible and affordable for everyone, EDDASwap is expanding their NFT platform by building on Polygon. In EDDASwap's upgraded NFT platform, the process of minting and transacting with NFTs will be exponentially cheaper and faster.

V2 of EDDASwap's NFT platform is currently under development, and will bring entirely new primitives to the NFT industry, including the merging of DeFi with NFTs. EDDASwap's proven success in the NFT space, combined with Polygon's scaling technology, will take NFTs to the next level.

About EDDASwap

EDDASwap is an ecosystem of NFT and DeFi platforms. EDDASwap's flagship multi-chain DEX will let the users trade crypto assets on leading blockchains such as Ethereum, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, and Polkadot.

The NFT Platform gives users access to exclusive high quality NFTs created by the world's leading motion graphic designers, 3D and digital artists.

The Decentralized Launchpad provides users the opportunity to invest in exciting new crypto projects before they launch and are publicly available.

At the core of the EDDASwap ecosystem is the EDDA token, with a fixed supply of only 5000 tokens forever.

About Polygon (Formerly Matic)

Polygon is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building and connecting Secured Chains like Plasma, Optimistic Rollups, zkRollups, Validium etc and Standalone Chains like Matic POS, designed for flexibility and independence. Polygon's Layer 2 Chains have seen widespread adoption with 130+ Dapps, ~19M txns and ~330K unique users.

