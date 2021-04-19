HitBTC to Start Listing DeFiScale Token

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2021 / The listing of DeFiScale tokens (DFC) HitBTC exchange starts on April 22. This will be the second, after CoinDeal, exchange which will give investors a platform to buy and sell DFC. In the first week of trading on Coindeal, the price of DFC rose 60%.

DeFiScale is a blockchain-based project offering staking of two assets - USDT or DFC (DeFiScale's own token) and a fixed reward paid to investors daily. DeFiScale allocates its pool of funds in new and existing blockchain projects especially in the gambling and financial industry. Listing on the HitBTC exchange as well as an upcoming monetization of new crypto projects are the next major steps to solidify DeFiScale's presence in the rapidly growing Defi industry and to exploit the steadily accelerating migration of money and clients from centralized finance to DeFi.

DeFiScale introduced the Venture Pad, a new category within decentralized finance, by combining:

Staking with rewards coming from the profits of DeFiScale. Growth of the DFC token stimulated by the opening of new commercial projects, for example, in the gaming and financial sectors. Event-driven growth of capitalization as an effect of business expansion and publishing financial reports of DeFiScale and its portfolio projects.

HitBTC offers over 1000 trading pairs, its daily volume exceeds $4 billion. The platform was created in 2013 and provides exchange, custodial and other related services. The exchange works with individual customers and corporate clients and has offices all over the world including London, Malta, Rio de Janeiro, Santiago, Hong Kong, Beijing and Singapore.

DeFiScale introduces a new business model in the DeFi sector until now dominated by projects targeting blockchain technology solutions, crypto exchanges, lending and borrowing and smart contracts. Its primary investment targets are financial and gambling crypto projects. This innovative approach to DeFi has gained recognition from investors whose DFC's will now be available for trading on HitBTC.

