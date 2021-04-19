

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) announced nine new utility-scale wind and solar energy projects in the U.S., Canada, Spain, Sweden, and the UK.



The company said it now has 206 renewable energy projects globally, including 71 utility-scale wind and solar projects and 135 solar rooftops on facilities and stores worldwide, which will generate 8.5 GW of electricity production capacity globally.



Amazon is now the largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy in Europe, with more than 2.5 GW of renewable energy capacity. It is enough to power more than two million European homes a year.



Amazon said it is on a path to 100% renewable energy by 2025, five years ahead of the original target of 2030.



Amazon said it continues to scale up its investments in renewable energy as part of its effort to meet The Climate Pledge, the company's commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMAZON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de