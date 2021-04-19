4MP Technologies Limited: CBDepot and 4MP Cannabidiol Novel Food Applications With the UK Food Standards Agency Are Declared Validated and Verified Food Supplements

TEPLICE, CZECH REPUBLIC and CHICHESTER, WEST SUSSEX, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2021 / CBDepot s.r.o., with Cannabis Pharma s.r.o. and 4MP Technologies Limited as co-applicants, are delighted to announce that their Regulated Products applications RP70 and RP85 have been validated and verified by the UK Food Standards Agency & Food Standards Scotland. Twelve Secondary Food Supplementary Products linked to the primary dossiers may remain on the UK market for legal sale whilst undergoing the final Risk Assessment period.

CBDepot's commitment to Novel Food compliance began in early 2016, shortly after the CBDex® brand was launched by Cannabis Pharma. Their EU application NF 2019/1371 was the first ever CBD-specific dossier to have reached validation status on March 27th, 2020.

On 13th February 2020, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) announced that it will allow the UK CBD industry a deadline of 31 March 2021 to submit valid novel food authorisation applications. After 31 March 2021, only products which have been submitted in a valid application with verified products, which were on sale on the 13/02/20 would be allowed to remain on the UK market. The authorisation process ensures novel foods meet legal standards, including on safety and actual CBD content.

In early January 2021, CBDepot filed two Regulated Product applications with the UK FSA, in order to grant access for its two grades of Cannabidiol to the biggest legal CBD food supplement market worldwide: application RP70, for Pure Cannabidiol with 4MP®- branded secondary products in the forms of carrier oils, measured dose spray, and chewable tablets, and application RP85, for Isolated Cannabidiol and CBDex®-branded secondary products in the form of carrier oils linked to this dossier.

"Validated food supplements under the CBDex® and 4MP® brands may remain on the UK market for legal sale leading up to final authorisation in 2022. CBDepot's battery of proprietary Tier 1 and Tier 2 studies on Genotoxicity, Sub-chronic Toxicity and Toxicokinetics of Cannabidiol, already presented to the UK and EU authorities, give us solid grounds for the future of our UK & EU operations.", confirms Boris Banas, founder and CSO of CBDepot.

"This is an outstanding joint achievement by CBDepot's and 4MP's regulatory, scientific and product development teams. Our initial offering of practical premium CBD products will be shortly followed by further ranges of premium quality CBD foods and food supplements. Today, with the UK easing of covid lockdown restrictions for the non-essential retail and sports facilities sectors, consumers will soon have ease of access to our product ranges. Working together with UK Trading Standards and the Home Office, we look forward to executing our 2021 planning to manufacture all our finished products in the UK", states Scott Cooper, Product & Business Development Director of 4MP Technologies.

4MP entered the Cannabinoid (CBD) market in 2017, targeting the sports, wellbeing and wholefood sectors. Developing a connoisseur range of CBD oils, powders and wholefood supplements. The synergy with CBDepot to produce pure, premium quality and safe CBD products is cemented in their respective DNA's.

CBDepot is a pioneer in the manufacture of high-quality natural and synthesized cannabinoids. With roots dating back to 2014, the company has been a leader in helping to establish legal and quality standards for cannabinoid-specific ingredients that have a fast-growing presence in sectors including foods, cosmetics, medical devices and magistral formulas.

CBDepot & 4MP Validated/Verified Products:

Product ID/SKU Product Name Primary Application Number C381 Tincture 5% CBD Oil All Natural, CBDex® RP85 C371 Tincture 10% CBD Oil All Natural, CBDex® RP85 #4MP/0080/D10/5/MCT 4MP Coconut Oil & PureCBD 5% RP70 #4MP/0081/D10/10/MCT 4MP Coconut Oil & PureCBD 10% RP70 #4MP/0082/D10/15/MCT 4MP Coconut Oil & PureCBD 15% RP70 #4MP/0083/PS15/5/MCT 4MP Coconut Oil & PureCBD 5% Spray RP70 CBD/25/T30/MINT 4MP CBD Mint 30 Chewable Tablets RP70 CBD/25/T60/MINT 4MP CBD Mint 60 Chewable Tablets RP70 CBD/25/T30/ORANGE 4MP CBD Orange 30 Chewable Tablets RP70 CBD/25/T60/ORANGE 4MP CBD Orange 60 Chewable Tablets RP70 CBD/25/T30/BERRY 4MP CBD Berry 30 Chewable Tablets RP70 CBD/25/T60/BERRY 4MP CBD Berry 60 Chewable Tablets RP70



