Montag, 19.04.2021
Core One Labs! Eine aufregende Entwicklung…
WKN: A2N8SH ISIN: US8535841006 
Frankfurt
19.04.21
09:16 Uhr
12,600 Euro
-0,500
-3,82 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
19.04.2021
Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Holding(s) in Company

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, April 19

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0033875286

Issuer Name

STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS PROPERTY INCOME TRUST LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Mattioli Woods PLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

Leicester

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Is the shareholder the same as the person subject to the notification obligation, above?

No

NameCity of registered officeCountry of registered office
Discretionary Client Portfolios held under Pershing Nominees Limited
Discretionary Client Portfolios held under FNZ Nominees Limited
Mattioli Woods multi-asset funds held under Societe GeneraleLeicesterUnited Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

16-Apr-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

19-Apr-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached9.0291000.0000009.02910035838554
Position of previous notification (if applicable)8.42300.0000008.423034270402

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0033875286358385549.029100
Sub Total 8.A358385549.029100%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling personName of controlled undertaking% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Discretionary clients of Mattioli Woods PLC (chain 1)Pershing Nominees Limited1.4206001.420600
Discretionary clients of Mattioli Woods PLC (chain 1)FNZ Nominees Limited0.0983000.098300
Mattioli Woods multi-asset funds (chain 2)Societe Generale7.5102007.510200

10. In case of proxy voting

Is there proxy voting?

No

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

The shares referred to in section 9 are held in portfolios managed by Mattioli Woods PLC on a discretionary basis for clients under investment management agreements. This disclosure has been calculated based on issue share capital amount 396,922,386.

12. Date of Completion

19-Apr-2021

13. Place Of Completion

Newmarket

© 2021 PR Newswire
