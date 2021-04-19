The "Central Europe: Fairground Amusements Market and the Impact of COVID-19 in the Medium Term" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents a strategic analysis of the fairground amusements market in Central Europe and a forecast for its development in the medium term, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 on it. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market, its dynamics, structure, characteristics, main players, trends, growth and demand drivers, etc.

The purpose of the report is to describe the state of the fairground amusements market in Central Europe, to present actual and retrospective information about the volumes, dynamics, structure and characteristics of production, imports, exports and consumption and to build a forecast for the market in the next five years, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 on it. In addition, the report presents an elaborate analysis of the main market participants, price fluctuations, trends, growth and demand drivers of the market and all other factors, influencing its development.

This research report has been prepared using the publishers unique methodology, including a blend of qualitative and quantitative data. The information comes from official sources and insights from market experts (representatives of the main market participants), gathered by semi-structured interviews.

The report on the fairground amusements market in Central Europe covers the following countries: Austria, Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

The report on the fairground amusements market in Central Europe includes:

Analysis and forecast for the economy of Central Europe;

Analysis and forecast of the market size, value and dynamics;

Market structure (by origin, by country (includes breakdown of all indicators by all 33 analyzed countries), by types of products, etc.);

Volume, dynamics and analysis of domestic production (past, current and future);

Analysis of price levels (wholesale, retail, distributors, etc.) and their dynamics (past, current and future);

Volume, dynamics and analysis of imports (past, current and future);

Volume, dynamics and analysis of exports (past, current and future);

Volume, dynamics and analysis of consumption (past, current and future);

Characteristics of the main market participants (manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, importers, exporters, Government structures, etc.) and the competitive landscape;

Value chain analysis;

Analysis and forecast of the trends and levels of supply and demand on the market;

Analysis of the factors, influencing the development of the market (market growth drivers, restraints, etc.);

Country opportunity analysis;

Analysis of the major trade flows;

Forecast for development of the market in the medium term, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 on it (including three possible scenarios for development).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive summary

3. Characteristics of fairground amusements

4. Characteristics and analysis of raw materials base

5. State of the economy of Central Europe

5.1. Characteristics of the economy of Central Europe in 2015-2019

5.2. Forecast for the development of the economy of Central Europe for 2020-2022

6. Overview and analysis of the fairground amusements market in Central Europe

6.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the fairground amusements market in Central Europe in 2015-2019

6.2. Structure of the fairground amusements market in Central Europe in 2015-2019: production, imports, exports, consumption

6.3. Structure of the fairground amusements market in Central Europe by origin

6.4. Structure of the fairground amusements market in Central Europe by country

6.5. Key recent trends on the fairground amusements market in Central Europe

6.6. Competitive landscape of the market

6.7. Country opportunity analysis

6.8. Key drivers and restraints for the market development in the medium term

6.9. Forecast for development of the fairground amusements market in Central Europe for 2020-2025

7. Overview and analysis of the domestic production of fairground amusements in Central Europe

7.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the domestic production of fairground amusements in Central Europe in 2015-2019

7.2. Structure of the Central European production of fairground amusements by countries

7.3. Characteristics of the main companies, producers of fairground amusements in Central Europe

8. Characteristics and analysis of the prices of fairground amusements in Central Europe

9. Foreign trade operations of fairground amusements in Central Europe

10. Overview and analysis of the imports of fairground amusements to the Central European market

11. Overview and analysis of the Central European exports of fairground amusements

12. Characteristics of the consumption of fairground amusements in Central Europe

12.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the consumption of fairground amusements in Central Europe in 2015-2019

12.2. Structure of the consumption of fairground amusements in Central Europe in 2015-2019 (by origin, by channel)

12.3. Structure of the consumption of fairground amusements in Central Europe by country

12.4. Volume, value and dynamics of the per capita consumption of fairground amusements in Central Europe in 2015-2019

12.5. Balance between supply and demand on the fairground amusements market in Central Europe in 2015-2019 and forecast for 2020-2025

13. Forecast for development of the fairground amusements market in Central Europe for 2020-2025

